Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.89, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGA was $127.89, representing a -5.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.93 and a 90.91% increase over the 52 week low of $66.99.

RGA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). RGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.57. Zacks Investment Research reports RGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.88%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGA as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 29.72% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of RGA at 5.07%.

