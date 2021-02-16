Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RGA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGA was $113, representing a -27.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $155.95 and a 104.01% increase over the 52 week low of $55.39.

RGA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). RGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.13. Zacks Investment Research reports RGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.88%, compared to an industry average of 5.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGA as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFV with an increase of 51.53% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of RGA at 4.31%.

