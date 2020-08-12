Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RGA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $96.01, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGA was $96.01, representing a -43.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $169.26 and a 73.33% increase over the 52 week low of $55.39.

RGA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). RGA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.87. Zacks Investment Research reports RGA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.77%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGA as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDYV with an increase of 42.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RGA at 0.85%.

