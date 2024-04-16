Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock (RZB) Price Target Increased by 14.96% to 29.43

The average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock (NYSE:RZB) has been revised to 29.43 / share. This is an increase of 14.96% from the prior estimate of 25.60 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.56 to a high of 32.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.29% from the latest reported closing price of 24.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Stock. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZB is 0.41%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 4,519K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,466K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 2.57% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 763K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 694K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 1.71% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 335K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 301K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares, representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZB by 66.06% over the last quarter.

