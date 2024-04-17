Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Security (RZC) Price Target Increased by 16.91% to 30.99

The average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Security (NYSE:RZC) has been revised to 30.99 / share. This is an increase of 16.91% from the prior estimate of 26.51 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.92 to a high of 33.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from the latest reported closing price of 26.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZC is 0.56%, a decrease of 11.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.53% to 10,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,550K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 0.63% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,278K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 0.37% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 795K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing a decrease of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 25.93% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 585K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 7.39% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 556K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

