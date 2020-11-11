Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Pay A US$0.70 Dividend In Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 16th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of December.

Reinsurance Group of America's next dividend payment will be US$0.70 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.80 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Reinsurance Group of America has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $118. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Reinsurance Group of America's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Reinsurance Group of America paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:RGA Historic Dividend November 11th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Reinsurance Group of America's earnings are down 4.0% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend at approximately 19% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Reinsurance Group of America worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you're not too concerned about Reinsurance Group of America's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Reinsurance Group of America you should be aware of.

