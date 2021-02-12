Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

The full-year results for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$15b were what the analysts expected, Reinsurance Group of America surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$6.31 per share, an impressive 39% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:RGA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Following the latest results, Reinsurance Group of America's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$15.4b in 2021. This would be a credible 5.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 83% to US$11.19. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.80 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$120, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Reinsurance Group of America at US$139 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$76.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Reinsurance Group of America's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Reinsurance Group of America'shistorical trends, as next year's 5.5% revenue growth is roughly in line with 6.4% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.0% per year. So although Reinsurance Group of America is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Reinsurance Group of America following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$120, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Reinsurance Group of America analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Reinsurance Group of America that we have uncovered.

