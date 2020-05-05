Markets
Reinsurance Group Of America Inc Q1 Adjusted Earnings Miss View

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) reported first quarter net loss of $88 million or $1.41 per share, compared with net income of $170 million or $2.65 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income was $89 million or $1.41 per share, compared with $167 million or $2.61 per share a year ago.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.34, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly consolidated net premiums totaled $2.82 billion, up 3% from last year's $2.74 billion.

The board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70, payable June 4 to shareholders of record as of May 21.

