Reinsurance Group Of America (FRA:RGPB) Price Target Increased by 6.31% to 174.94

The average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group Of America (FRA:RGPB) has been revised to 174.94 / share. This is an increase of 6.31% from the prior estimate of 164.55 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.31 to a high of 199.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from the latest reported closing price of 153.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group Of America. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGPB is 0.31%, an increase of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 72,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,605K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,371K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,309K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 10.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,069K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,056K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 4.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,047K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 6.88% over the last quarter.

