Reinsurance Group Of America (FRA:RGPB) Price Target Increased by 15.10% to 160.33

The average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group Of America (FRA:RGPB) has been revised to 160.33 / share. This is an increase of 15.10% from the prior estimate of 139.29 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.27 to a high of 193.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from the latest reported closing price of 140.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group Of America. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGPB is 0.28%, a decrease of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 71,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,428K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares, representing an increase of 36.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 56.35% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,309K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,087K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 2.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 2.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,019K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGPB by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.