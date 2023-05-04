Reinsurance Group of America Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RGA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.12, changing hands as low as $134.12 per share. Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGA's low point in its 52 week range is $106.83 per share, with $153.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.11.

