Reinsurance Group Announces CFO Retirement and Successor

May 30, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Reinsurance Group (RGA) has issued an announcement.

Reinsurance Group of America has announced the retirement of its CFO, Todd Larson, who will be succeeded by Axel André after serving as a Special Advisor to the CEO. André, with a robust financial background including roles at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and Jackson Financial Inc., is slated to take over the CFO position in August 2024, bringing a wealth of experience from previous positions and academic achievements in physics.

For detailed information about RGA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

