Reinsurance Group Of America Says Axel Andre To Succeed Todd Larson As CFO

May 29, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (RGA) announced Wednesday that Axel Andre will join the company as Executive Vice President on June 24, 2024. Andre is expected to be named Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following a brief transition period, effective August 5.

Andre will succeed Todd Larson, who served the company for nearly three decades. Larson will transition into the role of Special Advisor to the CEO and will serve in that capacity until his retirement on December 31, 2024.

Andre joins RGA from American Equity Investment Life Insurance Co., where he served as their Executive Vice President and CFO since 2021.

Prior to AEL, he was Executive Vice President and CFO at Jackson National Life Insurance. Before that, Andre spent seven years at American International Group, Inc., most recently serving as the CFO for their Individual Retirement business.

