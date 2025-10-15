Markets
RGA

Reinsurance Group Of America To Make Strategic Investment In FoxPath Capital Partners

October 15, 2025 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Investment firm FoxPath Capital Partners, Wednesday announced that Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (RGA) has agreed to make a strategic investment in, and multi-fund anchor commitment to the company.

The partnership is expected to boost the growth of FoxPath and expand the scale of its platform with the help of RGA.

Under the deal, FoxPath will operate independently with discretion over its investment and operational decisions.

Leslie Barbi, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of RGA, said, "We believe FoxPath's platform is well positioned to deliver innovative capital solutions in the credit secondary market. We look forward to supporting FoxPath and its experienced leadership team in the next phase of their growth."

Currently, RGA is trading at $195.52, down 0.75 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.