Reinsurance Group Of America To Make Strategic Investment In FoxPath Capital Partners

(RTTNews) - Investment firm FoxPath Capital Partners, Wednesday announced that Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (RGA) has agreed to make a strategic investment in, and multi-fund anchor commitment to the company.

The partnership is expected to boost the growth of FoxPath and expand the scale of its platform with the help of RGA.

Under the deal, FoxPath will operate independently with discretion over its investment and operational decisions.

Leslie Barbi, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of RGA, said, "We believe FoxPath's platform is well positioned to deliver innovative capital solutions in the credit secondary market. We look forward to supporting FoxPath and its experienced leadership team in the next phase of their growth."

Currently, RGA is trading at $195.52, down 0.75 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

