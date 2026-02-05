Reinsurance Group Of America Inc Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $463 million, or $6.97 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.6% to $6.635 billion from $5.241 billion last year.

Reinsurance Group Of America Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $463 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.97 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $6.635 Bln vs. $5.241 Bln last year.

