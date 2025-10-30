Reinsurance Group Of America Inc Q3 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $253 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $6.20 billion from $5.65 billion last year.

Reinsurance Group Of America Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $253 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.81 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $6.20 Bln vs. $5.65 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.