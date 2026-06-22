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Reinsurance Group Of America CFO Axel Andr Steps Down, Laura Cockrill Named Replacement

June 22, 2026 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a life and health reinsurer, Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Axel Andr, will leave the company on July 17, to pursue a new opportunity.

He will be replaced by Laura Cockrill, effective immediately.

Cockrill has been with the reinsurer for more than 25 years and was its Deputy Chief Financial Officer previously. Prior to this role, she was the Chief Financial Officer for the Americas region. In pre-market activity, RGA shares were trading at $210.15, down 0.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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