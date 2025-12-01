Reinsurance Group of America Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RGA

In trading on Monday, shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $192.92, changing hands as high as $193.47 per share. Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGA's low point in its 52 week range is $159.25 per share, with $232.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.71.

