REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Earnings Results: $RGA Reports Quarterly Earnings

REINSURANCE GROUP AMER ($RGA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $4.99 per share, missing estimates of $5.31 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $5,488,000,000, beating estimates of $5,476,005,274 by $11,994,726.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RGA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Insider Trading Activity

REINSURANCE GROUP AMER insiders have traded $RGA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L HUTTON (EVP, General Counsel & Secy.) sold 1,209 shares for an estimated $264,734

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of REINSURANCE GROUP AMER stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.