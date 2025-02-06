REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Earnings Results: $RGA Reports Quarterly Earnings

REINSURANCE GROUP AMER ($RGA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $4.99 per share, missing estimates of $5.31 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $5,488,000,000, beating estimates of $5,476,005,274 by $11,994,726.
REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Insider Trading Activity
REINSURANCE GROUP AMER insiders have traded $RGA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM L HUTTON (EVP, General Counsel & Secy.) sold 1,209 shares for an estimated $264,734
REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of REINSURANCE GROUP AMER stock to their portfolio, and 297 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAIN CAPITAL PUBLIC EQUITY MANAGEMENT II, LLC removed 504,978 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $110,019,556
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 406,022 shares (-28.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $88,460,013
- INVESCO LTD. added 193,752 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,212,748
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 189,487 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,283,532
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 186,120 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,549,964
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 162,386 shares (-41.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,379,037
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 158,368 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,503,636
REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RGA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
