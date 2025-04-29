REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Earnings Preview: Recent $RGA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

REINSURANCE GROUP AMER ($RGA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,740,256,472 and earnings of $5.40 per share.
REINSURANCE GROUP AMER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of REINSURANCE GROUP AMER stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 893,537 shares (+389.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,886,309
- FMR LLC added 564,693 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,635,365
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 430,000 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,860,900
- ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD/FI removed 401,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,813,248
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 360,506 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,014,896
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 288,208 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,569,875
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 281,317 shares (+6944.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,097,750
