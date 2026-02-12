Reinhart Partners Doubles Down on Skyward Stock With $38.6 Million Buy, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Increased stake by 803,217 shares, an estimated $38.60 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $46.78 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price movements

Post-trade, the fund held 2,416,753 shares valued at $123.52 million

The position now represents 3.7% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ›

On February 10, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. reported buying 803,217 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD), an estimated $38.60 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group provides tailored commercial insurance solutions for U.S. businesses with complex risk needs.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 10, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC. bought 803,217 additional shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. The estimated transaction value was $38.60 million based on the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. At quarter-end, the position’s value increased by $46.78 million, a figure that reflects both trading and price appreciation effects.

What Else to Know

The fund increased its SKWD holding, bringing the position to 3.7% of 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: FCNCA: $167.04 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: SIMO: $145.85 million (4.4% of AUM)

NYSE: YETI: $134.08 million (4.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IDCC: $132.97 million (4.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ACLS: $127.73 million (3.8% of AUM)

As of February 10, 2026, shares were priced at $45.49, down 6.8% over the past year; one-year alpha versus the S&P 500 was (21.25) percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.34 billion Net Income (TTM) $141.20 million Market Capitalization $2.06 billion Price (as of market close 2026-02-10) $45.49

Company Snapshot

Offers commercial property and casualty insurance products, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Generates revenue primarily through underwriting insurance policies and managing risk across specialized commercial lines.

Targets businesses and organizations in the United States seeking tailored insurance solutions for complex or specialty risks.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is a Houston-based insurance holding company with a focus on underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance across diverse specialty lines. The company leverages its expertise in risk assessment and product customization to serve a broad range of commercial clients. Its scale and specialized approach provide a competitive edge in addressing complex insurance needs within the U.S. market.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

Reinhart Partners, a Wisconsin-based investment management firm, acquired more than 800,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD). The shares were valued at more than $38 million. Here’s what investors need to know.

Skyward is a stock that has seen some ups and downs since its debut as a public company in January 2023. Overall, shares have advanced by 211%, equal to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.5%. Yet, over the last 12 months, shares are nearly unchanged, having declined by 4%. Moreover, shares within a whisper of their 52-week low of $42.45.

The stock has come under pressure as the commercial insurance market has entered a slump. Consequently, the stock has lost steam. In addition, some company insiders have engaged in stock sales — which can poison market sentiment and serve as a warning to retail investors.

On the other hand, some institutional investors (like Reinhart Partners) remain bullish on the stock. Average investors may be well served by taking a closer look at this list of best insurance stocks of 2026 before making any moves.

Should you buy stock in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. The Motley Fool recommends Yeti. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.