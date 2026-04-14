Reinhart Partners Doubles Down on OneSpaWorld, Adds $36 Million in Shares

Key Points

Reinhart bought 1,697,822 shares of OneSpaWorld, with an estimated trade size of $36.11 million (based on the quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $43.80 million, reflecting both share purchases and price appreciation.

The transaction represented a 1.04% change in the fund’s reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund held 3,884,788 shares valued at $89.16 million.

The stake now accounts for 2.56% of 13F AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, Reinhart Partners, LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) by 1,697,822 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average quarterly closing price, was $36.11 million. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $43.80 million, reflecting both new share purchases and price movements.

What else to know

The fund was a buyer of OSW, with the stake now representing 2.56% of its 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: Axcelis Technologies : $154.30 million (4.4% of AUM) First Citizens BancShares, Class A : $147.60 million (4.2% of AUM) Silicon Motion Technology : $147.56 million (4.2% of AUM) Modine Manufacturing : $130.29 million (3.7% of AUM) InterDigital : $127.54 million (3.7% of AUM)



As of April 13, 2026, OneSpaWorld shares were trading at $24.94, up 47.32% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 17 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 13, 2026) $24.94 Market capitalization $2.56 billion Revenue (TTM) $961.00 million Net income (TTM) $71.62 million

Company snapshot

OneSpaWorld:

Offers health, wellness, fitness, beauty, and medi-spa services onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts, including body and skin care, salon treatments, fitness classes, and branded wellness products.

Generates revenue through direct service provision, product sales, and exclusive brand partnerships primarily within the cruise and hospitality sectors.

Targets cruise line passengers and resort guests seeking premium wellness and beauty experiences, with a global footprint across major cruise lines and select destination resorts.

OneSpaWorld leverages exclusive partnerships with well-known beauty and wellness brands to deliver differentiated offerings and drive customer loyalty. Its scale, brand portfolio, and integration with major cruise operators underpin its competitive position in the global leisure market.

What this transaction means for investors

Reinhart Partners’ purchase of OneSpaWorld is worth noting, as the firm typically seeks out high-quality, smaller equities to hold for the long term. Not only did Reinhart double down on its OSW holding, but it added to the stock after its price rose roughly 10% from the fourth quarter of 2025. This is a strong vote of confidence for OneSpaWorld, and the stock has already become the 20th-largest position among Reinhart’s 77 holdings.

OneSpaWorld estimates it holds a 90% market share in spa-at-sea services, giving it a near-monopoly in its unique niche. While its growth story may not be overwhelming, it grew sales by 7% in 2025 and expects revenue to grow by at least 6% in 2026. Boasting a 97% contract renewal rate with the major cruise ship corporations like Carnival Cruise Lines, OSW’s dominant position in its niche isn’t likely to disappear anytime soon, barring mismanagement.

Having rebounded from the pandemic, OneSpaWorld has resumed paying a growing dividend and begun repurchasing shares, making it a very shareholder-friendly investment. I’ll be keeping the stock on my radar thanks to its robust leadership in its niche -- and I certainly see why Reinhart likes the stock -- but I’ll be curious to see if it can develop a stronger growth story over the longer term and keep its share price trending higher.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Modine Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.