Reinhart James G. Updates Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Fintel reports that Reinhart James G. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of ThredUp Inc. Class A (TDUP). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 6.79MM shares and 10.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.63% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThredUp Inc. is $3.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 101.63% from its latest reported closing price of $1.72.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp Inc. is $309MM, an increase of 6.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp Inc.. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TDUP is 0.0324%, a decrease of 44.6708%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.84% to 76,116K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,812,004 shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,799,999 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 24.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,154,000 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591,000 shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,154,000 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591,000 shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 84.72% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,655,581 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954,570 shares, representing an increase of 47.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 33.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,254,503 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

ThredUp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ThredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

