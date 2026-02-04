Rein Therapeutics (RNTX) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Rein Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:RNTX) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 696.88% from the latest reported closing price of $1.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rein Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNTX is 0.08%, an increase of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.30% to 8,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 2,667K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNTX by 8.81% over the last quarter.

BIOS Capital Management holds 1,691K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 568K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 24.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNTX by 0.42% over the last quarter.

University Of Texas holds 512K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 460K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 36.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNTX by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.