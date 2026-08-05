Rein Publishes Clinical Data In Nature Indicating Pulmonary Fibrosis Lung Healing By LTI-03

(RTTNews) - Rein Therapeutics Inc. (RNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported on Tuesday the publication of clinical results for LTI-03 in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The data was published in the Nature Communications scientific journal.

Pulmonary fibrosis occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred, causing restrictions in the movement of pulmonary walls due to the thickened tissue. Common in middle-aged and older adults, the disease progressively affects breathing and lung capacity. When a specific cause cannot be pinpointed for the fibrosis, the condition is labelled 'idiopathic'. There are no approved therapies addressing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) exclusively.

LTI-03 is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism that targets alveolar epithelial cell survival and the inhibition of profibrotic signaling. Designed as an inhaled therapy, it works on the Caveolin-1 pathway, which regulates fibrotic signalling.

By preventing lung scarring and preserving alveolar progenitor cells to promote lung healing, LTI-03 shows some potential in treating IPF. The drug has previously received an Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A randomized, placebo-controlled trial recruited 24 patients of IPF, and dosed them with inhaled LTI-03 over 14 days. Pulmonary tissue samples were analyzed as patients showed an improved response and decreased systemic absorption due to the localized delivery of the drug.

Certain biomarkers like IL-11 and TSLP, which promote scarring and fibrosis, were significantly reduced in samples. Collagen deposition was decreased at higher doses with the reduction of a direct biomarker, COL1A1, which generally promotes scarring.

Lung epithelial cell health was found to be improved with the course of treatment, indicating the preservation of the organ's repair cells, an aspect unobserved in standard-of-care therapies.

These results support the ongoing Phase 2 RENEW trial, a randomized, placebo-controlled study that plans to establish the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LTI-03. The company plans to enroll over 120 patients across multiple countries, with the primary endpoint set at an observed change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC), a measure of lung function.

RNTX closed Tuesday at $0.76, up 2.44%.

Reference: Pulmonary fibrosis, by the Mayo Clinic

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