Rein Provides Enrollment Update For Phase 2 RENEW Study Of LTI-03 In Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - Rein Therapeutics (RNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, provided an update on enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2 RENEW clinical trial evaluating LTI-03 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis or IPF is a chronic, progressive lung disease in which the lungs become scarred. (Source: Mayo Clinic)

Company Profile

Rein Therapeutics focuses on pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Rein's second product candidate, LTI-01, has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions.

LTI-03

LTI-03 is an investigational inhaled peptide therapy derived from Caveolin-1 biology, a key regulator of fibrotic signalling, and is currently being evaluated for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.LTI-03 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S.

Trial Details

Rein's Phase 2 RENEW trial is a randomised, placebo-controlled clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The study is expected to enrol approximately 120 patients, who will be randomised to receive either LTI-03 at one of two dose levels or placebo.

The major efficacy endpoint is the change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC), a key measure of lung function.

Trial Update

Rein initiated the RENEW trial in 2025 and dosed its first patient in March 2026. The company has enrolled 8 patients in the trial to date, with 2 additional patients expected to be enrolled this week.

Clinical trial sites are active in the United States, Australia, and Poland, with additional countries expected to open in the near term.

And the firm plans to continue activating more new sites to support ongoing enrolment. RNTX has traded between over $1.0200 and $2.40 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $1.27, down 12.07%.

In the after-hours market, RNTX went down 1.12% to $1.27.

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