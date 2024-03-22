Reimagining Retirement: 5 Unconventional Communities for a Unique Golden Age

When you’re looking to retire, you may have something a little more unconventional in mind than your typical retirement community. Maybe you want to spend more time on the beach or find somewhere people enjoy similar hobbies and activities.

Today, there are plenty of niche retirement communities that cater to particular interests and tastes. Check out these spots to see if one of them suits your lifestyle.

1. Latitude Margaritaville

Jimmy Buffett fans will love the beachside Latitude Margaritaville communities in Daytona Beach, Florida, Watersound, Florida and Hilton Head, South Carolina. The “55-and-better” communities were inspired by Buffett’s music and lifestyle, built on food, music and escapism, the community’s website reads.

According to SeniorLiving.org, the Watersound won the National Association of Housing Builders (NAHB) 55+ Housing Industry Council award, and Latitude Margaritaville previously ranked as the nation’s most popular active adult community and won Best 55+ Community of the Year.

2. NoHo Senior Arts Colony

Located in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, the NoHo Senior Arts Colony caters to those with a creative lifestyle. The community offers luxury one-and-two-bedroom apartments for adults 62 and older in the NOHO Arts District. The senior art colony has a visual arts studio, digital arts room, stadium-style performing arts theater and complimentary arts and wellness programs.

3. Lasell Village

The Lasell Village in the classic New England town of Newton, Massachusetts requires its residents to attend at least 450 hours of classes each year. Residents can take classes at Lasell University alongside students. Faculty members and residents also regularly hold lectures, courses and educational events at the retirement community. All residents also have access to an on-site wellness center.

4. Escapees CARE

The Escapees CARE community is located in Livingston, Texas. It caters to seniors with RVs whose travels have been temporarily interrupted by age or health-related problems. Residents can continue to live in their RVs with access to nursing care, medical needs, transportation, meals and weekly shopping trips, housekeeping services, and activities.

5. Hot Springs Village

Hot Springs Village is a great place for retirees who appreciate the great outdoors and want to enjoy a more active lifestyle. Located on the outskirts of Hot Springs, Arkansas, in the Ouachita Mountain foothills, this retirement community has several restaurants, golf courses, recreational lakes with lakeside beaches, tennis courts, pickleball courts, 30 miles of walking trails and more.

