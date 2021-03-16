Reinvent Technology Partners Y, the third blank check company formed by Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus targeting the tech sector, raised $850 million by offering 85 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-eighth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company was formed by CEO, CFO, and Director Michael Thompson, who previously co-founded BHR Capital and was Managing Member and Portfolio Manager; Director Mark Pincus, the founder and Chairman of Zynga (Nasdaq: ZNGA); and Reid Hoffman, who is currently a Partner at venture firm Greylock and previously co-founded LinkedIn.



Hoffman, Pincus, and Thompson are all co-founding members of Reinvent Capital, a management firm that focuses on partnering with companies to pursue entrepreneurship at scale. Their other SPACs include September 2020 IPO Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP; +9% from $10 offer price), which has a pending merger agreement with electric aircraft developer Joby Aviation, and November 2020 IPO Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ; +7%), which has a pending merger agreement with home insurance provider Hippo.



The SPAC plans to target a business in a tech sector or subsector, including consumer internet, online marketplaces, ecommerce, payments, gaming, artificial intelligence, SaaS, digital healthcare, autonomous vehicles, and transportation, among others.



Reinvent Technology Partners Y plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RTPYU. Morgan Stanley acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus' third SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners Y prices $850 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.