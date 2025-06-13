$REI stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$REI stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,366,221 of trading volume.

$REI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $REI:

$REI insiders have traded $REI stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO US, LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 12,525,316 shares for an estimated $12,983,730 .

. PINCUS (E&P) XII LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 12,525,316 shares for an estimated $12,983,730 .

. PAUL D. MCKINNEY (CEO and Chairman of the Board) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $215,200

JOHN A CRUM purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $57,499

ALEXANDER DYES (EVP Chief Operations Officer) purchased 63,203 shares for an estimated $49,993

REGINA ROESENER sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $REI stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $REI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.