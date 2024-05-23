News & Insights

REI Optimistic Amidst Strong Sales and Lettings

May 23, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Real Estate Investors Plc has reported robust lettings and sales activity despite a slow investment market, achieving solid disposals above year-end book values and reducing debt by £5.7 million. Occupancy rates have improved, with significant lettings such as a 10-year lease for DHU Health Care at Birch House, and agreements for lease that promise to further increase contracted rental income. CEO Paul Bassi remains optimistic about the company’s strategic sales program and the potential pickup in market activity post-General Election and anticipated interest rate decreases.

