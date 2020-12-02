Regulus Therapeutics, Bio-Techne Partner For Biomarker Development - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) announced Wednesday a collaboration to support Regulus with biomarker analysis for the clinical development of RGLS4326, an Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) treatment.

Regulus has utilized two Bio-Techne branded product lines, ProteinSimple and Exosome Diagnostics, to aid in their clinical trial patient testing.

RGLS4326 is a first in class anti-miR-17 therapy currently in Phase 1b clinical development in ADPKD patients. The Phase 1b trial is an adaptive design, open-label, multiple dose study in up to three cohorts of patients with ADPKD.

This study will evaluate RGLS4326 for safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic effects on the levels of polycystin 1 (PC1) and polycystin 2 (PC2). It is designed to assess whether different dose levels of RGLS4326 can increase levels of PC1 and PC2 in ADPKD patients.

The first cohort is expected to enroll up to nine patients who will receive RGLS4326 every two weeks over a six-week period. The Company anticipates availability of results from the first cohort by the end of first quarter of 2021.

