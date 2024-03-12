News & Insights

Markets
RGLS

Regulus Surges 60% On Positive Outcome From Phase1b MAD Trial, Private Placement Of $100 Mln

March 12, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) are soaring over 60 percent on Tuesday morning following the announcement of positive data from the company's Phase 1b MAD trial of of RGLS8429 along with private placement of $100 million.

The trial results showed that RGLS8429 was well-tolerated with no safety concerns in the patients with Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease or ADPKD.

Also, the investors had agreed to purchase the company's shares at $1.60 per share, and a new class of non-voting Class A-6 convertible preferred stock at $160.00 per share under the private placement.

Currently, Regulus's stock is trading at $2.22, up 60.14 percent over the previous close of $1.38 on the volume of around 82 million on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.