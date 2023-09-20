News & Insights

Markets
RGLS

Regulus Reports Positive Topline Data From First Cohort Of Patients In Phase 1b Study Of RGLS8429

September 20, 2023 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) reported positive topline results from the first cohort of patients in Phase 1b MAD study of RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease or ADPKD. The study is designed to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, disease related urinary biomarkers, including urinary polycystin 1 or PC1 and polycystin 2 or PC2, height-adjusted total kidney volume, and cyst imaging biomarkers. In the study, increases in both PC1 and PC2 biomarkers were observed. The data are consistent with what was observed with the company's first-generation compound, RGLS4326.

The company noted that Urinary polycystin exhibits an appropriate PK/PD correlation to potentially serve as a key pharmacodynamic biomarker for the program targeting miR-17 to treat ADPKD.

Regulus Therapeutics expects data from the second cohort, dosed at 2mg/kg, in the first quarter of 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGLS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.