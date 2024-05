(RTTNews) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS), a company focused on the medicines targeting microRNAs, said on Thursday that it has promoted Rekha Garg to the role of chief medical officer with effect from May 16. Garg previously had served as the company's Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Regulatory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.