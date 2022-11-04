Regulatory Clarity is Imperative Amid Times of Uncertainty

By The Hon Albert Isola MP, Minister for Digital and Financial Services of Gibraltar

In May 2022, the sudden fall in the price of cryptocurrency instantly ushered in volatile market conditions, which saw consumers affected and the start of a period of uncertainty for DLT.

The market downturn illuminated the potential risks of the current crypto-asset space in the absence of clear and thorough digital asset regulation. Therefore, an established need for regulation in an inherently decentralized sphere has since become apparent in a bid to ensure protection and stability across the crypto-asset markets.

Naturally, it is challenging to regulate an industry in its infancy, particularly when the sector itself is divided on where it is heading. Nevertheless, regulation is inevitable if mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is to be the end goal. Solid, clear regulation will increase both public trust and awareness, which is essential in widening both the user base and its confidence in such a nascent technology. Increased adoption will also provide much-needed stability for a, so far, inherently volatile market.

Although some crypto enthusiasts may reject the idea of regulation given its association with centralization, many exchanges, and public figures have welcomed clearer and more transparent regulatory measures.

Not only does regulation offer protection to participants in the market, but it also increases consumer confidence, thus widening the field by making crypto services more attractive to those who might not be as acquainted with them. Clearer and proportionate regulatory guidance will also ensure that nations become more crypto-friendly. Well-regulated crypto countries provide a welcoming environment for new businesses that, in turn, boost economic growth and open the door to further innovation.

Clear regulation also preserves financial stability within the economy amid volatile market conditions. With comprehensible regulations and expectations set out for both consumers and service providers alike, governments and authorities are able to provide assistance to all participants should a market downturn occur.

Currently, the blockchain and digital assets industry is at a crossroads. The European Union has just finalized the legal text for its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) proposal, a European-wide landmark law that will encourage technological innovation while ensuring financial stability and consumer protection. Additionally, the recently proposed bipartisan Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act was brought to the U.S. Senate to explicitly outline the jurisdiction of financial regulators over digital assets. Clear and transparent frameworks, such as those proposed by the E.U. and the U.S. will set a positive example for other nations wishing to regulate emerging technologies like crypto.

With prominent governments and coalitions taking steps to establish explicit legal frameworks around emerging technologies, it is imperative that legislators learn from the jurisdictions that are already ahead of the curve, such as frontrunners like Gibraltar.

Countries that actively regulate crypto-assets as the industry continues to evolve typically see positive consequences for their respective economies. As a result, many crypto-focused firms elect to bring their businesses to these kinds of jurisdictions due to the transparent laws that offer protection to both businesses and consumers.

Digital asset legislation should be unambiguous and straightforward to encourage cooperation between government authorities and businesses to uphold regulation’s ultimate purpose of making the market safe and stable for all participants. Consulting industry experts while writing the laws that will affect the industry will allow legislators to create laws that take into account the practicalities, use cases, and all of those who are within the ecosystem. The objective of creating legislation should not be to stifle innovation but to create a safe environment in which both consumers and businesses can benefit.

Ultimately, well-crafted regulation that caters to all participants of the market will be the first line of defense against volatile market dips that may lead to a bear market. Regulatory clarity is not only imperative in times of market uncertainty, but for the future of the industry.

