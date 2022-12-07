Regulatory Actions on ESG Greenwashing to Continue

Asset managers and retirement plan advisers should be aware of how they are managing and presenting ESG funds. According to analysts at Fitch Ratings, recent regulatory actions are likely to continue into 2023. For instance, last week, Goldman Sachs paid the Securities and Exchange Commission $4 million to settle charges of failing to correctly incorporate ESG research into investment procedures and branding. In another example, on May 23, a BNY Mellon Investment Adviser paid a $1.5 million penalty for misstatements and omissions about ESG representation in mutual funds. In a press release on Tuesday, Fitch said “These types of charges are likely to continue as the SEC looks to crack down on greenwashing.” Fitch also noted that these types of charges can “lead to reputational damage that can weaken franchises, particularly if they occur repeatedly.” Earlier in the year, the SEC proposed updates to fund naming rules and a new mandatory disclosure related to ESG investment practices. Fitch said the agency’s actions have resulted in asset managers being more conservative regarding their ESG messaging.

Finsum:With regulatory actions on ESG greenwashing expected to continue, asset managers need to be more conservative with their ESG credentials.

