Regulators investigate after Indian couple tie knot midflight

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Reuters) - Indian civil aviation regulators have begun an investigation after a video went viral on social media that appeared to show a couple getting married midflight surrounded by family and friends.

In the video on social media, guests and photographers could be seen crowded around the bride and groom on an aircraft, and most were not wearing masks.

India is in the midst of a deadly second wave of coronavirus infections. In Tamil Nadu state, where the inflight wedding took place, temples and meeting halls are shut and weddings and other social events have a maximum attendance limit of 50 people.

An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said SpiceJet had been asked to file a complaint against those who violated the safety guidelines while the crew has been rostered off.

"We will conduct a detailed enquiry and based on the outcome shall take further action," the official said.

A spokesman for SpiceJet SPJT.N said the aircraft was chartered by a travel agent in Madurai on May 23 for a flight after a wedding. He said the airline was taking action against those who violated the COVID safety rules.

The agent and guests were briefed in detail on social distancing and safety norms as per COVID guidelines and civil aviation authority rules, he said.

"Despite repeated requests and reminders the passengers did not follow COVID guidelines and the airline is taking appropriate action as per rules," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Jane Merriman)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.