Markets

Regulators discuss easing accounting rule on bank loan losses - source

Contributors
Jesus Aguado Reuters
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Global banking regulators are in talks about easing an accounting rule to avoid lenders facing ballooning provisions for loans to companies struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, a source directly involved in the discussions said on Friday.

MADRID/ LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Global banking regulators are in talks about easing an accounting rule to avoid lenders facing ballooning provisions for loans to companies struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, a source directly involved in the discussions said on Friday.

The source said the Basel Committee of banking regulators from the world's main financial centres is holding a teleconference on Friday afternoon to discuss the accounting rule known as IFRS 9, which is mandatory in the 27 country European Union, Britain and over 100 other countries.

"Let's agree to kind of freeze the situation," the source said.

The Basel Committee declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular