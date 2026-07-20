Regulators Are Coming for Crypto's Wild West. Here's Why That's Bullish for XRP.

Key Points

Multiple regulatory and legislative changes are coming to crypto.

XRP is positioned to gain from the market's increasing degree of maturity.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Federal crypto rulemaking is moving fast, and there's still a lot in the pipeline. The Genius Act, signed last July, created the federal rulebook for stablecoins. Then, this March, regulators issued a new guidance that sorted the world of digital assets into five distinct buckets, largely clarifying that most established tokens are not securities.

Next up might be the Clarity Act, which is in Congress right now, set to create a framework for the cryptocurrency sector's market structure. There's also another package of regulations being deliberated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

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The result of these new policies could be to finally put an end to the crypto industry's reputation as a financial Wild West. If that happens, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) may be the asset that's the most obviously engineered to benefit from that incoming regulatory environment. Here's why.

Why XRP fits the new regime

Ripple, the company steering XRP Ledger (XRPL) development and the holder of most of the unissued XRP supply, has spent close to a decade building regulatory compliance features into the protocol. That work is starting to look like a moat for its business, as XRPL is unusual among widely used public chains for embedding compliance primitives at the protocol layer.

Most public blockchains treat compliance as somebody else's problem. Ethereum, for instance, lets application developers layer their own know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) tooling on top of the base chain, which inevitably produces a fragmented and high-friction experience. XRP took the opposite path by developing features like permissioned domains and identity verification primitives into the protocol itself. Its edge is thus convenience.

Moreover, while developing those features, Ripple spent the same period building relationships and running pilot programs with central banks, like in Singapore. It also developed a native lending protocol for institutional credit on the XRPL, a design still uncommon among public chains.

The price hasn't rewarded the fundamentals

Overall, any of the new regulatory initiatives would probably end up benefiting XRP, as it's explicitly positioned to do so. But compliance is far from being the only competitive domain that matters from the perspective of investors.

So far, XRP hasn't performed well despite its fundamentals, like its sum of tokenized real-world assets parked on the chain, improving through 2026. Last year at around this time, it had $130.5 million in tokenized assets distributed on the chain and freely tradable. As of July 16 of this year, it has $322.9 million. The coin is down 41% this year.

The Clarity Act is currently working through the Senate, with just a few weeks left before the summer recess. Prediction markets are currently assigning 32% odds that the Act will be signed into law in 2026.

Still, if the rulemaking unfolds as planned, XRP is one of a very small set of tokens structurally positioned to capture a lot of the institutional capital onboarding wave, which could boost its price.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.