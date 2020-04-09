World Markets

Regulator penalises Absa Bank Kenya over anti-money-laundering lapses

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Kenya's central bank has ordered Absa Bank Kenya to stop foreign exchange dealing between April 9 and April 15 for failing to observe anti-money-laundering rules on some trades, the regulator said.

Adds details, background, quotes

NAIROBI, April 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank has ordered Absa Bank Kenya to stop foreign exchange dealing between April 9 and April 15 for failing to observe anti-money-laundering rules on some trades, the regulator said.

The central bank said it took action over some foreign exchange trades Absa Bank carried out in March, and said Absa also failed to satisfactorily make "know your customer checks" in the trades.

"Absa Kenya is required to ... reverse the market positions that were created as a result of the flagged transactions," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank said Absa would also be required by April 15 to have put in place stronger measures to make sure all documentation needed for foreign exchange transactions was available and followed the regulations.

It said Absa Bank can settle all transactions it did as of April 8.

"Absa Kenya's acknowledgement of its obligations as an authorised foreign exchange dealer and its commitment to address the underlying issues is noted," the central bank said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Larry King)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular