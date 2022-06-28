Regulator opens enforcement case against Pennon's South West Water

By Yadarisa Shabong

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's South West Water is under investigation for possible violations involving its wastewater treatment works, regulator Ofwat said on Tuesday, sending shares in parent firm Pennon PNN.L down 7%.

South West Water joins a probe launched last year by Ofwat and the Environment Agency after several water companies admitted they might be making unpermitted sewage discharges into rivers and watercourses.

"From what we have seen so far, the scale of the issue here is shocking - companies must resolve any problems at wastewater treatment works and do so quickly," Ofwat CEO David Black said in a statement.

"As we gather and analyse more information, including data on storm overflow spills, our concerns have grown further about South West Water's operation of its wastewater assets and environmental performance," Black said.

Pennon, whose shares tumbled 7%, said in a separate statement it would work "openly and constructively" with Ofwat to comply with the formal notice issued to South West Water.

Ofwat's enforcement powers allow it to fine companies up to 10% of their annual turnover.

The enforcement case against South West Water follows action in March against Thames Water, Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.

Ofwat said it has now opened investigations against a majority of the wastewater companies in England and Wales.

"Where they have breached their obligations, we will not hesitate to act," Ofwat said.

The regulator has asked firms to submit information about how many of their sewage treatment works might not be meeting requirements in their environmental permits, and what they are doing to resolve such violations.

Scrutiny of water companies has intensified in the past year after a government U-turn put legal controls on the amount of wastewater that companies can release.

An earlier vote in parliament against such a move triggered a public backlash.

