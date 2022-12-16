Regulator charges Suncor Energy over 2019 worker injury on Canadian offshore oil site

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A Canadian energy regulator said on Friday that it has laid charges against Suncor Energy SU.TO after a worker was injured in 2019 on the Terra Nova floating oil production and storage vessel.

Suncor is charged with failing to ensure that every worker wore a safety harness in certain situations and used appropriate protective equipment, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

