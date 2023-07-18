News & Insights

Regulator cancels license of FTX's Australian business

July 18, 2023 — 10:26 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator said on Wednesday it had cancelled the license of the local arm of collapsed U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX, effective from July 14.

Last November, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) had suspended the license until May, taking back its permit to deal in derivative and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

