Regulator cancels license of FTX's Australian business

Adds details on cancellation and background in paragraphs 2-4

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator said on Wednesday it had cancelled the license of the local arm of collapsed U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX, effective from July 14.

Last November, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) had suspended the license until May, taking back its permit to deal in derivative and foreign exchange contracts to retail and wholesale clients.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.