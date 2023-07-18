Regulator cancels license of FTX's Australian business

July 19 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator said on Wednesday it canceled the Australian financial services (AFS) license of the local arm of U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX, effective from July 14.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

