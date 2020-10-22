Regulator begins on-site inspection at Tokyo bourse after outage debacle -Nikkei

Adds TSE response, background

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator has entered the Tokyo Stock Exchange to conduct an on-site inspection of the bourse to investigate the causes behind a full-day trading halt earlier this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The Financial Services Agency's (FSA) probe comes as the TSE, operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc 8697.T, said earlier this week it would draw up new rules by next March on how to restart trading following a system failure.

It was to hold its first committee meeting on Friday to discuss those rules.

The all-day trading halt on Oct. 1 was the worst-ever outage for the world's third-largest equity market since it switched to all-electronic trading in 1999.

Local media had said the FSA was considering administrative penalties for the TSE, including a business improvement order, depending on the outcome of its probe.

A TSE spokesman said he could not confirm the report. The FSA could not be immediately reached for comment.

