Regulator asks Australian Clinical to divest collection centres for Healius buyout

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Tuesday said Australian Clinical Labs' ACL.AX proposed buyout of medical centre operator Healius HLS.AX would require it to divest its approved collection centres (ACCs) across the country.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in July said the acquisition would lessen competition in the pathology services markets.

"We are now seeking feedback from stakeholders on whether the draft undertaking offered by ACL would be capable of addressing the competition concerns," ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said.

The proposed buyout would require ACL to divest 60 ACCs in Perth, 25 ACCs across regional Victoria, and 14 ACCs in the Northern Territory, the regulator said.

The country's largest pathology services providers, Australian Clinical Labs in March offered to acquire Healius through an all-share takeover.

ACL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

