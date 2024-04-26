Regulation Crowdfunding and the State of Angel Investing to be discussed by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to discuss Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) and the State of Angel Investing.

The SEC’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee will host a formal discussion on both topics on May 6.

What is the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee?

The Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, a crucial body, advises the SEC on all small business matters, ensuring that policy matters, regulations, and rules are respected.

The body within the SEC was founded in 2016 as part of the SEC Small Business Advocate Act of 2016.

The remit of the formal body focuses on small businesses and public companies. All Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public every quarter.

What does this investment meeting mean for small businesses?

The event kicks off with a focus on Reg CF, exploring ways to expand access to early-stage capital raising. Assistant Professor of Management & Organization at USC Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California will lead the initial session as Speaker.

The agenda states that “Dr. Chang is the author of a forthcoming independent academic report, “Women and Minority-Owned Businesses in Regulation Crowdfunding,” on the experiences and outcomes of women and racial minority business owners who participated in Reg CF.”

Valerie Szczepanik, director of the SEC’s Office of Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology (FinHub), reconvenes the session after the afternoon break.

Dr Szczepanik will “will provide an overview of the office’s mission and a brief synopsis of the regulatory landscape concerning cryptocurrency and token offerings, including the current market landscape for token offerings.”

The final session of the public event will be called ‘Angel Investors: Activity and Trends. ‘ Angel Investors play a pivotal role in the lives of small businesses and are key to keeping the idea of the American Dream alive.

The session “will explore how angel investors make decisions, their views on investment risk, and consider whether there are ways to encourage more angel investment activity.” The members attending the session will be hoping to drive new life into Angel Investing and look for ways to facilitate this crucial part of early-stage companies.

The May 6 meeting agenda has been posted here and anyone hoping to joining the session can tune in the official SEC site.

Image: Ideogram.

The post Regulation Crowdfunding and the State of Angel Investing to be discussed by SEC appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.