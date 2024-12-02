RegTech Open Project Plc to Delist from LSE

Regtech Open Project Plc (GB:RTOP) has released an update.
RegTech Open Project Plc has announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange as part of a cost reduction and strategic realignment effort. The company aims to transition into a private entity, with plans to appoint a new CEO and raise additional capital. The decision reflects challenges in the current market environment and intends to maximize shareholder value and protect creditors’ interests.
