RegTech Open Project Announces CEO Resignation

May 31, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Regtech Open Project Plc (GB:RTOP) has released an update.

RegTech Open Project plc (RTOP) has announced the immediate resignation of CEO Ian Halliday-Pegg, who will continue to advise the company during the transition. The firm, which specializes in regulatory compliance automation and has recently expanded into InsurTech, is in the process of appointing a new CEO as part of its strategic growth plan. In the interim, the company’s operations will be managed by the senior leadership team in collaboration with Non-Executive Directors.

