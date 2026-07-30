REG's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates on Leasing Momentum, '26 View Raised

Regency Centers Corporation REG reported second-quarter 2026 NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.21, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 0.8%. The metric increased 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $413.5 million rose 8.6% year over year and topped the consensus mark of $405 million by 2.1%. The results reflected solid leasing demand, with same-property net operating income (NOI) advancing 3.8%.

REG Posts Healthy Property-Level Growth

Same-property base rent growth contributed 3.7% to same-property NOI growth in the reported quarter. Total NOI increased 6.8% year over year to $300.1 million, while same-property NOI reached $288.3 million.

The expense recovery ratio improved to 89.7% from 88.1% year over year. However, the NOI margin eased to 69.6% from 70.2%, as property operating expenses and real estate taxes increased from the prior-year period.

REG Extends Leasing & Occupancy Momentum

The same-property portfolio was 96.9% leased at quarter-end, up 40 basis points (bps) year over year and 30 bps sequentially. REG’s same-property portfolio was 94.5% commenced, rising 50 bps year over year. The 240-basis-point gap between leased and commenced occupancy remains above Regency’s historical average of roughly 180 bps, providing visibility into additional rent commencement.

Same-property anchor space, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 98.4% leased, an increase of 20 bps sequentially. Same property shop space, which includes spaces less than 10,000 square feet, was 94.4% leased, up 30 bps sequentially.

The signed-not-occupied (SNO) pipeline represented approximately $41 million of annual base rent. About 69% of the associated leases are expected to commence by the end of 2026, with 91% of the pipeline located within the same-property pool.

REG Delivers Strong Rent Spreads

During the second quarter, REG executed around 2.1 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases. Blended rent spreads were 10.4% on a cash basis and 19.5% on a straight-line basis.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2026, the company completed about 7.1 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leasing. Cash rent spreads were 11.8%, while straight-lined spreads were 22.7%, reflecting continued pricing strength across the operating portfolio.

The sustained leasing volume supported occupancy and rent growth. It also reinforced management’s view that tenant demand remains robust across Regency’s grocery-anchored shopping centers.

REG Advances Its Development Pipeline

Regency started $68 million of ground-up development and redevelopment projects during the second quarter. These starts included The Berkeley at Durbin Park, a $55 million Whole Foods and TJ Maxx-anchored ground-up development project in Jacksonville, FL.

The company also completed roughly $20 million of redevelopment projects. The in-process development and redevelopment projects pipeline totaled $680 million at Regency’s share, with 49% of the estimated costs incurred and a blended estimated yield of approximately 9%.

Regency acquired Shops at Highland Walk in Denver, CO, for around $37 million, or $7 million at its share. The 95,000-square-foot shopping center is anchored by King Soopers.

REG Maintains Balance Sheet Capacity

As of June 30, 2026, REG had about $1.5 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facility. Pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to trailing 12-month operating EBITDAre improved to 5.0X from 5.2X at the end of the prior quarter.

The company’s fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.2X. Outstanding debt totaled $5.44 billion, while cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash stood at $191.6 million at quarter-end.

Regency Raises Its 2026 Outlook

Regency raised its full-year 2026 NAREIT FFO guidance to $4.84-$4.88 per share from $4.83-$4.87. The midpoint increased 1 cent to 4.86, reflecting updated expectations for non-cash revenues, including below-market rent amortization and straight-line rent reserve adjustments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85 lies within the range.

Same-property NOI growth guidance was raised to 3.7-4.1% from 3.25-3.75%. Management cited higher tenant recoveries and better average commenced occupancy as the key factors behind the improved outlook.

REG’s Zacks Rank

Regency Centers currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Regency Centers Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Regency Centers Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regency Centers Corporation Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other retail REITs, such as Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT and Kimco Realty KIM, which are slated to report on July 31 and Aug. 4, 2026, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s second-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.85, implying a 3.14% year-over-year decrease. FRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimco’s second-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pinned at 46 cents, indicating a 4.55% rise year over year. KIM carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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